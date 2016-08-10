Thailand's PTT Global Q2 down 45 pct, hit by shutdowns

BANGKOK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - PTT Global Chemical Pcl , Thailand's largest petrochemical maker, posted a 45 percent drop in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, due to a 2-month scheduled shutdown of its refinery and an unplanned turnaround of an olefins cracker.

Net profit was 4.92 billion baht ($141.46 million) for the April-June period, slightly lower than the average 5.13 billion baht forecast by nine analysts polled by Reuters.