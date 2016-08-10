FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's PTT Global Q2 down 45 pct, hit by shutdowns
August 10, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Thailand's PTT Global Q2 down 45 pct, hit by shutdowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - PTT Global Chemical Pcl , Thailand's largest petrochemical maker, posted a 45 percent drop in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, due to a 2-month scheduled shutdown of its refinery and an unplanned turnaround of an olefins cracker.

Net profit was 4.92 billion baht ($141.46 million) for the April-June period, slightly lower than the average 5.13 billion baht forecast by nine analysts polled by Reuters.

$1 = 34.7800 baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
