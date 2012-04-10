BRIEF-Thai PTT sees higher Q1 rev, but weak petchem margins

BANGKOK, April 10 (Reuters) - Thailand’s PTT Pcl :

* Expects first-quarter revenue to be higher than a year earlier due to higher-than-expected rise in oil prices, Chief financial officer Tevin Vongvanich told reporters after a shareholder meeting

* First-quarter margins from petrochemical products should be lower than a year earlier

* May book about 7 billion baht ($225.70 million) in impairment for its pipeline business in Egypt, where operations were suspended after explosions

* Says it may not book the impairment if the situation in Egypt improves; PTT booked a 5.8 billion baht impairment from the Egypt investment last year ($1 = 31.0150 Thai baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)