BRIEF-Thai PTT cuts 2015 investment budget by 5-10 pct due to volatile oil prices
March 26, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thai PTT cuts 2015 investment budget by 5-10 pct due to volatile oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Thailand’s PTT PCL :

* To cut 5-year investment budget to about 290 billion baht ($8.9 billion) from 327 billion baht due to volatility in global oil prices, Chief Financial Officer Wirat Uanarumit told reporters

* Says to cut 2015 investment budget by 5-10 percent from earlier target of 85.5 billion baht

* Says aims to sell 12 percent stake in oil refiner Bangchak Petroleum in the second quarter Further company coverage: (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

