FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai PTT wins approval to build 2nd phase of LNG terminal
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 4, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

Thai PTT wins approval to build 2nd phase of LNG terminal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Thailand’s PTT has won approval to build the second phase of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving terminal worth 21.4 billion baht ($698 million), the Energy Ministry’s National Energy Policy Office said on Thursday.

The company has also been given the authorisation to buy an annual 2 million tonnes of LNG from Qatar Liquefied Gas Company Limited for 20 years starting from 2015, the energy agency said in a statement.

$1 = 30.655 baht Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.