BANGKOK, July 17 (Reuters) - PTT Pcl, Thailand’s top energy firm, said on Tuesday it planned to invest $2-3 billion in several projects in Myanamr, including a 150,000-barrel-per-day refinery, coal mines and power plant, as part of its drive to expand in Southeast Asia.

State-controlled PTT is also keen to invest in a petrochemical complex in Vietnam, Chief Operating Officer Nattachat Charuchinda told reporters.