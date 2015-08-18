FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai PTT sees narrower NGV business loss in H2, lower refinery margin
August 18, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

Thai PTT sees narrower NGV business loss in H2, lower refinery margin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - PTT PCL, Thailand’s top energy firm, said on Tuesday it expected narrowing losses of its natural gas for vehicles (NGV) business in the second half of this year due to higher retail price of the automobile fuel.

The NGV business’s loss in the second half would be lower than 5 billion baht ($140.61 million) loss in the first half, Chief executive Pailin Chuchottaworn told reporters.

It expected to see a fall in the refinery margin in the second half due to higher supply, said chief financial officer Wirat Uanarumit.

Pailin said the global oil price would be less than $60 per barrel this year. ($1 = 35.5600 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

