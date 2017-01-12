Thailand's PTT picks Marubeni-Itochu venture to supply natural gas pipeline

BANGKOK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Thailand's largest energy firm PTT Pcl has chosen a Marubeni and Itochu joint venture to supply a natural gas pipeline, the Thai company said on Thursday.

Marubeni-Itochu, a joint venture between Japanese companies Marubeni and Itochu, won bids to supply state-controlled PTT with its fifth natural gas pipeline, Chavalit Punthong, Chief Operation Officer, Infrastructure and Sustainability Management Group, told reporters.

He said the pipeline will stretch 430 kilometres (267 miles) from Rayong to Nonthaburi, just north of the capital Bangkok.

The pipeline project is expected to cost 99 billion baht ($2.8 billion) and will be completed by 2020. ($1 = 35.3600 baht) (Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn)