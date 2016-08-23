FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2016 / 3:51 AM / a year ago

Thailand's PTT aims for non-oil business revenue growth of 20 pct/yr in 2016-2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - PTT Pcl, Thailand's largest energy firm, expects revenue from its non-oil business to grow an average of 20 percent a year during 2016 to 2020 as it expands its coffee franchise and other retail outlets, an executive said on Tuesday.

State-controlled PTT aims for its non oil business to contribute 50 percent of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by 2020 from 20 percent now, Phichin Aphiwantanaporn, vice president for investor relations, told reporters.

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
