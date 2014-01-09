FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai PTT not bidding for Shell's Australian petrol stations, official says
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
January 9, 2014 / 4:16 AM / 4 years ago

Thai PTT not bidding for Shell's Australian petrol stations, official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - A senior official from Thailand’s top energy firm, PTT Pcl, denied a media report on Thursday that the company was bidding for Royal Dutch Shell’s Australian service stations.

“We are not getting involved in the deal. We are doing nothing,” the official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

The Australian Financial Review reported state-controlled PTT was among three consortia bidding for Shell’s Australian petrol stations in a A$3 billion ($2.67 billion) auction.

Private equity firm TPG is bidding with Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and the Kuwait Investment Authority, the newspaper reported, while Macquarie Group was bidding with PTT, it said, and oil trader Vitol was working with the Abu Dhabi Investment Council.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.