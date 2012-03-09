FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Thai PTTEP finds crude, natural gas at Algeria project
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 9, 2012 / 10:27 AM / 6 years ago

BRIEF-Thai PTTEP finds crude, natural gas at Algeria project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 9 (Reuters) - PTT Exploration and Production Pcl :

* Crude oil flow rates of 1,000 barrels per day and natural gas flow rates of 0.3 million cubic feet per day in its Algeria Hassi Bir Rekaiz project, the company told the exchange

* PTTEP is an operator and holds 24.5 percent stake in the project, located onshore, covering 5,377.97 square km in eastern Algeria

* PTTEP and its partners, including CNOOC and SONATRACH, Algerian national oil and gas company, plan to drill more exploration and appraisal wells (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.