BRIEF-Thai PTTEP finds crude, natural gas at Algeria project

BANGKOK, March 9 (Reuters) - PTT Exploration and Production Pcl :

* Crude oil flow rates of 1,000 barrels per day and natural gas flow rates of 0.3 million cubic feet per day in its Algeria Hassi Bir Rekaiz project, the company told the exchange

* PTTEP is an operator and holds 24.5 percent stake in the project, located onshore, covering 5,377.97 square km in eastern Algeria

* PTTEP and its partners, including CNOOC and SONATRACH, Algerian national oil and gas company, plan to drill more exploration and appraisal wells (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)