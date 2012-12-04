FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sonatrach and partners make Algeria oil discovery
#Energy
December 4, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

Sonatrach and partners make Algeria oil discovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Algeria’s Sonatrach announced on Tuesday a crude oil discovery at a project it partners with Thailand’s top oil and gas explorer, PTT Exploration and Production PcL (PTTEP), and CNOOC Ltd.

The oil find was made at the Hassi Bir Rkaiz project in the Berkine basin at blocks 443a-424a-414xt-415ext, it said in a statement on its website.

The discovery is at the sixth well to be drilled at the project, with five of them now deemed to be a success.

Sonatrach holds a 51 percent stake in the project, while PTTEP and CNOOC each own 24.5 percent. The project was awarded by Algeria in a license round in December 2008. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Mark Potter)

