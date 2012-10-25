UPDATE 1-Thai PTTEP Q3 net profit doubles, misses forecast

* Q3 net profit $558 mln, up 123 pct on yr

* Revenue up 28 pct on rising petroleum sales

* Outlook improves in 2013 on rising output from Montara

* Shares underperform market

By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - PTT Exploration and Production Pcl, Thailand’s top oil and gas explorer, more than doubled its quarterly net profit on higher sales volumes and rising prices, but missed analysts’ forecasts.

Many analysts have upgraded PTTEP’s earnings forecasts to reflect an improving outlook after a $1.9 billion acquisition of Cove Energy and easing concerns over a planned $3.1 billion share offer, Thailand’s biggest equity sale ever.

“It’s below our expectation by 5 percent because of foreign exchange loss, but its core earnings are in line with forecast,” said Suwat Sinsadok, analyst at CIMB Securities in Bangkok.

PTTEP shares were trading up 0.96 percent at 0311 GMT, while the overall market was down 0.1 percent.

PTTEP, the flagship in the upstream exploration business of state-controlled PTT Pcl, Thailand’s biggest energy firm, posted a net profit of 17 billion baht ($558 million) for July-September, up from 7.45 billion baht a year earlier.

Seventeen analysts polled by Reuters had an average forecast of 18.5 billion baht, beating its record 18.3 billion baht profit in the first quarter.

Thailand’s fourth-largest company by market value was likely to see softer earnings in the fourth quarter, analysts said, as it is a low demand season for gas and the start-up Montara oil field in Australia has been delayed to next year.

But strong growth is expected for 2013 after the start-up of Montara and as output from new gas fields in the Gulf of Thailand and Vietnam steps up.

Ranked among Asia’s top-10 explorers, PTTEP vies with big Chinese oil firms such as CNOOC and Sinopec and is seeking to expand beyond its current 41 oil and gas exploration and development projects.

Third-quarter revenues rose 28 percent to $1.82 billion with sales volume rising to 292,228 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEPD) from 264,961 BOEPD a year earlier.

For 2012, petroleum sales volume is expected to rise 4 percent, lower than the previous forecast ot 7 percemt, due to the delay in start-up of the Montara field to early 2013.

PTTEP, valued at $17 billion, has underperformed the overall market with a drop of 7 percent so far this year to Wednesday’s close, making it the sixth worst performing stock among big-cap companies, whose index gainned 22 percent.