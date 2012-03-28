FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai PTTEP to start production at Montara field in October
#Credit Markets
March 28, 2012 / 10:41 AM / in 6 years

BRIEF-Thai PTTEP to start production at Montara field in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 28 (Reuters) - PTT Exploration and Production Plc :

* Expects to start oil production at Australia’s Montara field in October, Chief Executive Anon Sirisaengtaksin told reporters

* Expects to conclude a deal with two partners to jointly develop M11 block in Myanmar in the first half of 2012

* Confirms the company will sign soon a 300 million Canadian dollar five-year loan with three Japanese banks

* Earlier, a banking source said PTTEP was close to the loan deal with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Corporate Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp

Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong

