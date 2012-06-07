New Issue-PTTEP Canada Intl Finance sells $500 mln notes

June 7 (Reuters) - PTTEP Canada International Finance Ltd on Thursday sold $500 million of fixed rate guaranteed senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PTTEP CANADA INTL FINANCE LTD AMT $500 MLN COUPON 6.35 PCT MATURITY 06/12/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 12/12/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 6.35 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/12/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 359.6 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A