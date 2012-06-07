FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-PTTEP Canada Intl Finance sells $500 mln notes
June 7, 2012

New Issue-PTTEP Canada Intl Finance sells $500 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - PTTEP Canada International Finance Ltd
 on Thursday sold $500 million of fixed rate
guaranteed senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, and UBS were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: PTTEP CANADA INTL FINANCE LTD	
	
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 6.35 PCT    MATURITY    06/12/2042   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   12/12/2012	
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 6.35 PCT     SETTLEMENT  06/12/2012	
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 359.6 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

