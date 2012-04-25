FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai PTTEP Q1 net profit up 66 pct, beats forecasts
#Energy
April 25, 2012 / 2:10 AM / 5 years ago

Thai PTTEP Q1 net profit up 66 pct, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 25 (Reuters) - Thailand’s top oil and gas explorer, PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP), posted a 66 percent gain in quarterly net profit as global oil prices rose.

PTTEP, a subsidiary of state-controlled PTT Pcl, Thailand’s biggest energy firm, reported on Wednesday net profit of 18.3 billion baht ($590 million) in the January to March period, or 5.51 baht per share, up from 10.97 billion a year earlier.

Ten analysts polled by Reuters had an average forecast of 16 billion baht for the quarter.

PTTEP, which ranks among Asia’s top 10 explorers and competes with big Chinese oil firms such as CNOOC Ltd and Sinopec Corp, is involved in more than 40 oil and gas exploration and development projects. ($1 = 30.97 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Ryan Woo)

