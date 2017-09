Nov 17 (Reuters) - Polskie Towarzystwo Wspierania Przedsiebiorczosci SA :

* Its unit PTWP Event Center Sp. z o.o. offer for organizing events in Spodek arena, Katowice, Poland, was chosen as preferred one by Katowice city Source text for Eikon:

