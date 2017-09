Dec 11 (Reuters) - Public Power Corporation SA :

* Signs 80 million euros loan agreement with European Investment Bank

* Says loan agreement is part of the 190 million euros total financing for investments within 2014-2019

* Says investments concerned are electricity plant in Rhodes and other development constructions in a number of islands

