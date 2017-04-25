FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek power utility PPC gets 200 mln euro loan to help repay debt
April 25, 2017 / 6:53 AM / 4 months ago

Greek power utility PPC gets 200 mln euro loan to help repay debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 25 (Reuters) - Greece's main power utility Public Power Corp. (PPC) has secured a 200 million euro ($217 million) bond loan from the country's main lenders to refinance debt, it said on Tuesday.

Unpaid bills, which have reached 2.2 billion euros since a debt crisis engulfed Greece in 2010, have squeezed PPC's cash reserves. The two-year loan will help the utility repay a bond of similar size that matures on May 1.

PPC, which is 51 percent owned by the state, also has several coupon payments totalling 340 million euros that fall due by the end of the year.

The new credit facility was extended by National Bank , Piraeus Bank, Eurobank, Alpha Bank and Attica Bank against collateral provided by PPC.

$1 = 0.9201 euros Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Mark Potter

