FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Greece's PPC gets initial approval for 200 mln euro loan
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 1, 2017 / 1:11 PM / 6 months ago

Greece's PPC gets initial approval for 200 mln euro loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 1 (Reuters) - Greece's power utility Public Power Corp. secured initial approval for a 200 million euro ($210.5 million) bank loan by the country's main lenders, it said on Wednesday.

The banks are expected to notify PPC on the final terms for the new syndicated loan before it is signed, PPC said in a bourse filing.

The utility has a 200 million euro bond due at the end of April. It also has several coupon payments totalling 340 million euros falling due by the end of the year. ($1 = 0.9500 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.