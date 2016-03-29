FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek utility PPC swings to loss, provisions for unpaid bills soar
March 29, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

Greek utility PPC swings to loss, provisions for unpaid bills soar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 29 (Reuters) - Greece’s dominant power utility Public Power Corp. (PPC) swung to a loss last year on soaring provisions for unpaid bills.

PPC, which is 51 percent state owned, reported on Tuesday losses of 102.5 million euros ($114.6 million) last year, compared with a net profit of 91.3 million euros in 2014.

Provisions for unpaid bills and litigation more than doubled, reaching 950 million euros last year, as a protracted recession and capital controls imposed in the country in June took a toll on households and businesses.

Overdue bills are estimated to have exceeded 2 billion euros since a debt crisis broke out in Greece in 2010.

$1 = 0.8946 euros Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Mark Potter

