UPDATE 1-Greek utility PPC plunges to loss as unpaid bills soar

* 2015 net loss 102.5 mln euros

* Provisions for unpaid bills more than doubled (Adds detail, background)

ATHENS, March 29 (Reuters) - Greece’s main electricity supplier Public Power Corp. (PPC) plunged to a loss last year as it set aside hundreds of millions of euros to cover the cost of bills left unpaid by customers hit by years of economic crisis.

PPC, which is 51 percent state owned, said on Tuesday it made a loss of 102.5 million euros ($114.6 million) last year, compared with a net profit of 91.3 million euros in 2014.

Provisions for unpaid bills and litigation more than doubled, reaching 950 million euros last year, as a protracted recession and capital controls imposed in June took a toll on households and businesses.

Overdue bills are estimated to have exceeded 2 billion euros since a debt crisis broke out in Greece in 2010.

PPC’s Chief Executive Emmanuel Panagiotakis said bills in arrears was an issue of “strategic importance” which if not addressed would affect the company’s investment plan.

In a bid to collect some of the unpaid bills, PPC announced last week a four-month payment scheme of 36 installments for households, businesses and industries, effective from next month.

Competition from smaller rivals also weighed on the utility, which lost market share and its sales dropped 2.2 percent to 5.73 billion euros as a result.

The company has said its share of the Greek electricity market fell to 94.5 percent last year from 98.5 percent.

Panagiotakis forecast sales will decrease further to 5.5 billion euros this year.

Under a third bailout Greece signed up with international lenders last summer, the country has committed to opening up its energy market to competition, with PPC’s share expected to fall to below 50 percent by 2020.