UPDATE 1-Greek utility PPC's profits fall as provisions for unpaid bills rise

ATHENS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Greece’s main power utility Public Power Corp. (PPC) on Thursday reported a lower-than-expected nine-month net profit, hit by hefty provisions for unpaid bills as a result of capital controls imposed in the country in June.

A higher corporate tax that Greece imposed as part of fiscal measures agreed with its international lenders also weighed on the electricity company’s bottom line.

PPC, which is 51 percent state-owned, said net profit dropped 95 percent to 5.9 million euros ($6.26 million) for the first three quarters of the year.

PPC has had to make big provisions for overdue bills as many Greeks found it difficult to pay their electricity bills because of a protracted recession. The restrictions imposed on cash withdrawals in late June made it even harder for people to pay their bills.

The company booked provisions of 691 million euros in the first nine months of the year, more than double last year‘s.

For the third quarter, PPC had losses of 101.7 million euros versus a profit of 50 million euros in the second quarter of the year.

Sales were stable at 4.45 billion euros, with PPC reiterating its full-year outlook for revenues of 5.8 billion euros but lowering its forecast on the EBITDA margin.

“Taking into account the impact of restrictions on the movement of capital and the general economic conditions, the EBITDA margin is estimated at 17.5-18.5 percent,” PPC’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Panagiotakis said in a statement. PPC had forecast an EBITDA margin of 19.5-20.5 percent in August.

Shares were down 1.4 percent by 0916 GMT, underperforming the Athens bourse’s general index which gained 0.3 percent.