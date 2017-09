Sept 11 (Reuters) - Public Systeme Hopscotch :

* Reported on Wednesday H1 net income groupe share of 0.3 million euros versus 0.4 million euros in H1 2013

* H1 revenue is 68.1 million euros versus 75.4 million euros in H1 2013

* Sees slight growth in operating profit for FY

* Said it is working on a next acquisition

