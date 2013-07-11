Malaysia's Public Bank gets approval to issue 10 bln ringgit debt

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 (Reuters) - Public Bank Bhd, Malaysia’s third largest lender by assets, won regulatory approval to issue a subordinated medium term notes programme of up to 10 billion ringgit ($3.14 billion), the bank said on Thursday.

The 30-year debt programme will qualify as Basel III compliant Tier 2 capital, meeting the Malaysian central bank’s capital adequacy framework for local banks, Public Bank said in a stock exchange filing.

Public Bank said it appointed Public Investment Bank Berhad and CIMB Investment Bank Berhad as joint principal advisers, arrangers and lead Managers for the sub-notes programme.

For the statement, see ($1 = 3.1805 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; editing by Miral Fahmy)