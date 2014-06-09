FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Public Bank prices rights issue at 13.80 rgt
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 9, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's Public Bank prices rights issue at 13.80 rgt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 (Reuters) - Public Bank Berhad , Malaysia’s third-largest lender by assets, said on Monday it would issue rights at a price of 13.80 ringgit per share to raise up to 5 billion ringgit ($1.6 billion) for working capital.

Public Bank will issue 350.2 million rights on the basis of one for every ten shares held in the company at market close on June 23. Shares of Public Bank closed 0.1 percent higher at 20.80 ringgit on Monday.

The rights issue will also increase the bank’s capital buffers to meet regulatory requirements, it said in an announcement to the stock exchange in late April.

$1 = 3.1965 Malaysian Ringgit Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.