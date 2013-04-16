US public finance sectors still face negative outlook - Moody's

April 16 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service said on Tuesday that most U.S. public finance sectors still face a negative outlook and will likely continue to do so until fiscal and economic conditions strengthen.

“While the recovery has benefited most public finance sectors to varying degrees, the positive effects due to an improving US economy and capital markets have not been sufficiently robust to stabilize credit conditions in many areas,” said Moody’s analyst Eva Bogaty, author of the report

Moody’s said the negative outlook on these sectors also took into account federal budget cuts as well as growing public pension liabilities.