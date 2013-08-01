FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. public finance downgrades exceed upgrades in Q2 -Fitch
August 1, 2013

U.S. public finance downgrades exceed upgrades in Q2 -Fitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The number of U.S. public finance downgrades exceeded the number of upgrades in the second quarter, for the 18th quarter in a row, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.

Fitch also said that negative rating actions are expected to remain elevated in the coming months because negative rating outlooks outpaced positive outlooks by a ratio of 3.3 to 1 at the end of the second quarter.

In the March-to-June period, Fitch downgraded 68 credits, which represented about 6.5 percent of all rating actions and $53.8 billion in par value vs 57 credits in the first quarter. During the same period, the rating agency upgraded 24 credits, or 2.3 percent of all rating actions and $9.7 billion in par value compared with 31 credits upgraded in the first quarter.

Most of the rating actions, 84 percent were affirmations, with no change in rating outlook or rating watch status. Furthermore, 90 percent of ratings had a stable rating outlook at the end of the second quarter.

