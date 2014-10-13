BRIEF-Public Health Agency Of Canada says Canadian ebola vaccine trials begin

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Public Health Agency Of Canada:

* Launch of phase 1 clinical trials for Canada’s ebola vaccine at Walter Reed Army Institute Of Research in Silver Spring

* Phase 1 clinical trial will test vaccine on small group of people to assess safety, dosage,identify any side effects

* Says outcomes of the phase 1 trial are expected in december 2014

* Canadian government owns the intellectual property associated with this vaccine

