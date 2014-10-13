FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
October 13, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Public Health Agency Of Canada says Canadian ebola vaccine trials begin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Public Health Agency Of Canada:

* Launch of phase 1 clinical trials for Canada’s ebola vaccine at Walter Reed Army Institute Of Research in Silver Spring

* Phase 1 clinical trial will test vaccine on small group of people to assess safety, dosage,identify any side effects

* Says outcomes of the phase 1 trial are expected in december 2014

* Canadian government owns the intellectual property associated with this vaccine

* Canada has supplied 20 vials of the experimental vaccine for use in the trial Source text for Eikon:

