Publicis buys back 3.9 mln of own shares from Dentsu

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - French advertising agency Publicis spent 181.4 million euros to buy back around 3.9 million of its own shares from Japanese partner Dentsu, as part of a deal that ends a nine-year alliance between the two sides.

Publicis said on Friday that it had bought the shares from Dentsu at 46.82 euros per share. It represents a discount of 4.7 percent from the Publicis’ closing share price on Feb. 14.

The transaction will have a positive impact of approximately 1.5 percent on diluted earnings per share in 2013 and of 1.7 percent on a full-year basis, the statement said. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Blaise Robinson)