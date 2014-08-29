FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reports on Publicis interest in buying Criteo are unfounded - source
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 29, 2014 / 5:45 PM / 3 years ago

Reports on Publicis interest in buying Criteo are unfounded - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Reports that French advertising agency Publicis is in talks to buy online ad start-up Criteo are unfounded, said a source close to Publicis on Friday.

Criteo shares jumped as much as 21 percent in early trading on the Nasdaq, after French media reported that Publicis Groupe was in talks to buy the Paris-based company that specialises in targeting on-line advertising.

Criteo has a market capitalization of roughly $1.8 billion.

Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Geert de Clerq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.