Publicis to focus on digital deals post Omnicom collapse

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Publicis Chief Executive Maurice Levy said he would shift the French advertising group more quickly and deeply into digital following the collapse of the merger with Omnicom.

“I am 100 percent focused on the future, I am not very much interested in the past, it is the end of the story,” he said of his failure to create the world’s biggest ad group. “I am focusing on how we are going to sharpen our strategy.”

He said that Publicis as an independent company would look at the possibility of leveraging the group’s balance sheet, which could result in more rises to the dividend.

Levy, aged 72, added that the board would start to tackle the question of who will succeed him at the end of the year. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)