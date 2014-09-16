FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Publicis parts company with COO Naouri
September 16, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

Publicis parts company with COO Naouri

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Advertising group Publicis on Tuesday shook up its management structure, citing the accelerating pace of change in the industry, and said Chief Operating Officer Jean-Yves Naouri would no longer be on the board.

Before the failure of the company’s merger with Omnicom this year, Naouri had been seen as a potential successor to chairman Levy, who will stay in his chairman role until 2016.

In a statement, the company affirmed its 2018 targets and named a new board member, Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner. Heilbronner joined the company in April 2012. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)

