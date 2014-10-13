FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Publicis to buy 20 pct of digital ad group Matomy
October 13, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Publicis to buy 20 pct of digital ad group Matomy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Publicis has agreed to buy 20 percent of digital advertising company Matomy Media Group for 227 pence per share, and has an option to purchase an additional 4.9 percent.

Matomy, which is based in Tel Aviv and was listed on the London stock exchange in July, specializes in so-called performance-based advertising that allows big companies to track the effectiveness of their online marketing.

Matomy shares closed at 238 pence on Friday. It posted 117.34 million pounds ($189.13 million) in sales last year, and a net profit of 4.44 million pounds. (1 US dollar = 0.6204 British pound) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Alexandria Sage)

