Publicis in talks to buy Relaxnews for 15 mln euros
February 16, 2015 / 5:50 PM / 3 years ago

Publicis in talks to buy Relaxnews for 15 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - French ad agency Publicis said on Monday it had opened exclusive talks to buy press agency Relaxnews for 15 million euros ($17 million) with the aim to reach a deal by April.

Publicis said the offer corresponded to 9.58 euros per share, representing a premium of 63 percent over Relaxnews’ closing price of 5.86 euros on Monday.

Through a partnership with French news agency Agence France-Presse, Relaxnews provides leisure news and content for media, brands, e-commerce websites and blogs.

$1 = 0.8804 euros Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Alexandria Sage.

