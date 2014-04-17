FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Publicis says China, Europe recovery lifts Q1 sales
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 17, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 3 years ago

Publicis says China, Europe recovery lifts Q1 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 17 (Reuters) - Advertising agency Publicis , which is merging with larger rival Omnicom, achieved 3.3 percent revenue growth on a comparable basis in the first quarter, helped by strong digital sales and an uptick in China and Europe.

Revenue at Publicis, which is the first major ad group to post results for the period, was 1.6 billion euros ($2.21 billion), in line with analysts’ average expectations of 1.62 billion. The average estimate for organic growth was 3 percent, according to company-provided figures.

Chief Executive Maurice Levy confirmed Publicis’ annual targets of organic sales growth of more than 4 percent and improved operating margins.

He added on a conference call with reporters that first-quarter margins had become “slightly better”, without providing a comparable 2013 figure. ($1 = 0.7243 Euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.