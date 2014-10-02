FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ad agency Publicis holds on to key Samsung contract -source
October 2, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

Ad agency Publicis holds on to key Samsung contract -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Advertising agency Publicis has kept hold of a major contract with Samsung Electronics after the South Korean smartphone and television maker put its accounts under review, said a person familiar with the matter.

Publicis-owned Starcom will buy advertising space for Samsung, Leo Burnett will handle the creation of ads, digital agency Rosetta will handle on-line marketing, and DBH will handle additional functions.

“Publicis is the big winner. It has kept the budgets it had earlier with Samsung and added additional business,” said the person, who declined to be named because the contract was private. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Leila Abboud; Editing by Jean-Michel Belot and James Regan)

