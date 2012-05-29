FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Publicis sees div payout of 33-35 pct in mid-term
May 29, 2012 / 10:23 AM / 5 years ago

Publicis sees div payout of 33-35 pct in mid-term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 29 (Reuters) - Advertising group Publicis expects to return to a “normal” level of dividend payout this year after reducing shareholder returns last year so as to buy back shares owned by one-time Japanese partner Dentsu, Chief Executive Maurice Levy said at its annual shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday.

The payout ratio will be higher than the 25 percent paid out last year, he said, adding that a payout ratio of 33-35 percent was “not unattainable” in the medium term. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
