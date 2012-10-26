Publicis CEO targets 'slight' 2013 margin improvement

PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Publicis Chief Executive Maurice Levy said on Friday that the advertising agency hoped for a “slight improvement” to its operating margin next year.

“We expect to have a slight improvement in 2013, at least to show we are opening the new trend positively,” he said on a conference call after third-quarter results.

Publicis has a mid-term goal of improving its operating margin by 2-4 percentage points, but has not said how many years it will take to achieve the goal. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic)