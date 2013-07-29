FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Publicis-Omnicom group pledges to offer 35 pct payout ratio
July 29, 2013 / 11:46 AM / in 4 years

Publicis-Omnicom group pledges to offer 35 pct payout ratio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - The advertising group resulting from the planned merger of Publicis and Omnicom would offer a 35 percent dividend payout ratio, according to slides on Publicis’ website.

The dividend will be more generous than the payout levels offered by either group to shareholders before the merger.

The French and U.S. groups on Sunday announced plans to link up to form a $35.1 billion industry giant, vaulting ahead of current leader WPP. (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Leila Abboud)

