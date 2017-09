PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - The merger of Publicis and Omnicom has support from the French government, the head of the French ad group said on Sunday.

“We are not owned by the French government,” Maurice Levy said.

“We have informed all the officials yesterday night and this morning. I can tell you that the reaction we got from everyone was tremendous support. We don’t expect that the French government will have anything else other than great support.”