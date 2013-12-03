FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Publicis doesn't see significant Q4 ad market improvement
#Market News
December 3, 2013 / 9:10 AM / 4 years ago

Publicis doesn't see significant Q4 ad market improvement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Publicis Chief Executive Maurice Levy does not expect a significant improvement in the French advertising market in the fourth quarter, he said at a conference on Tuesday.

“We sense that the market is weak, a little depressed,” he said, adding that the situation was not much better in Europe.

“Everything south of Belgium is going badly,” the CEO said, citing double-digit percentage decreases in ad spending in Italy and Spain.

Levy added that he hoped the European Union would give the green light for Publicis’ $35.1 billion merger with U.S. advertising company Omnicom Group in early January.

