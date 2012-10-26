FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Publicis hit by ad slowdown in Sept
#Advertising/Marketing
October 26, 2012 / 5:36 AM / in 5 years

Publicis hit by ad slowdown in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Advertising agency Publicis saw its organic growth slow markedly in the third quarter after Europe’s economic woes spread to once-immune northern countries like Germany and Britain in September.

Quarterly sales were 1.63 billion euros ($2.11 billion), for organic growth of 2 percent.

Publicis had earlier predicted organic growth of 4.1 percent for the quarter, while analysts had forecast a 2.9-4.5 percent increase.

The group, which competes with WPP and Omnicom , confirmed its annual and mid-term targets in a statement on Friday. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
