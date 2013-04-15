FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Publicis says Q1 organic sales growth 1.3 pct
April 15, 2013 / 2:06 PM / in 4 years

Publicis says Q1 organic sales growth 1.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 15 (Reuters) - Publicis posted weaker-than-expected organic revenue growth of 1.3 percent for the first quarter, dragged down by a sharp slowdown in advertising spending in Europe.

Revenue in the quarter rose 7.6 percent to 1.56 billion euros ($2.04 billion) on a reported basis, the company said in a slide presentation.

UBS analysts said the market was on average expecting organic growth of 2.9 percent. ($1 = 0.7635 euros) (Reporting by Blandine Henault and Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)

