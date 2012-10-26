FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Publicis CEO says Oct demand for ads seems good
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
October 26, 2012 / 8:06 AM / 5 years ago

Publicis CEO says Oct demand for ads seems good

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Publicis Chief Executive Maurice Levy said demand for advertising could improve in October after a weak September dragged down the advertising agency’s third quarter.

“Based on the information we have for the rest of the year, we have some good indications regarding October, which looks good”, the CEO said on Friday.

“November and December will be months of adjustment for advertisers, who will modify their budgets based on the economic situation.” (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by James Regan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.