Publicis CEO says Oct demand for ads seems good

PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Publicis Chief Executive Maurice Levy said demand for advertising could improve in October after a weak September dragged down the advertising agency’s third quarter.

“Based on the information we have for the rest of the year, we have some good indications regarding October, which looks good”, the CEO said on Friday.

“November and December will be months of adjustment for advertisers, who will modify their budgets based on the economic situation.” (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by James Regan)