FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Public Mobile bought by venture capital, private equity firms
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2013 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

Canada's Public Mobile bought by venture capital, private equity firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 6 (Reuters) - Canadian telecom startup Public Mobile said on Thursday that it has been acquired by Thomvest Seed Capital, a Toronto-based investment vehicle backed by Peter Thomson, and private equity firm Cartesian Capital.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Privately held Public Mobile, which provides mobile coverage for customers in Ontario and Quebec, also said it planned to participate in the government’s upcoming auction of 700 megahertz spectrum, bandwidth used for phone calls and data transmission.

Peter Thomson is chairman of Woodbridge, the Thomson family invstment company that owns a majority stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.