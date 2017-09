Oct 24 (Reuters) - Publigroupe SA :

* Says extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting of Publigroupe affirms integration into Swisscom Group

* Says Ueli Dietiker was selected as Chairman of Board along with Mario Rossi, Thomas Schoenholzer (all Swisscom) and Hans-Peter Rohner (previous) as members of Board of Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: