BRIEF-Publigroupe reports H1 operating result of CHF 1.6 million
August 29, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Publigroupe reports H1 operating result of CHF 1.6 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Publigroupe SA : * Says H1 operating result of CHF 1.6 million versus an operating loss of CHF

-9.9 year ago * Says H1 net result is negative with CHF -46.4 million due to one-off effects

linked to the sale of publicitas * Says H1 net revenue reached CHF 121.5 million (previous year: CHF 122.5

million) * Sees 2014 consolidated net revenue of around CHF 150 million with an operating result in the range of CHF 15-20 million excl media sales * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

