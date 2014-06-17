PubliGroupe backs increased takeover bid from Swisscom

ZURICH, June 17 (Reuters) - Swiss advertising firm PubliGroupe said on Monday it supported an increased takeover bid of 214 Swiss francs per share from Swisscom , urging its shareholders to accept the offer.

Major shareholders have already approved the offer price, telecoms firm Swisscom said in a separate statement.

Swisscom, which is keen to gain control of PubliGroupe’s online directory platforms, had previously offered 200 Swiss francs per share.