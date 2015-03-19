FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Big powers demand that EU allows reduced tax rate on ebooks
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 19, 2015 / 2:56 PM / 2 years ago

Big powers demand that EU allows reduced tax rate on ebooks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 19 (Reuters) - France, Germany, Italy and Poland called on the European Commission on Thursday to change tax rules for ebooks to reverse a court ruling that barred states giving sales tax discounts on electronic books in the way they do for paper publications.

Two weeks ago EU judges ruled that France and Luxembourg could not set rates of value-added tax (VAT) on ebooks that were below their general level on goods and services. Only paper books were on a list of products on which the EU allows governments to choose lower than normal rates of VAT, the judges said.

In a statement distributed by the French government, four of the five most populous states in the bloc said they wanted the EU executive to include in a plan to promote the “digital economy” legislation permitting a reduced rate of VAT on ebooks.

“Ministers call on the Commission to end discrimination against digital books,” the joint statement read. “The essence of a book is the work itself, not the means of accessing it, and the tax applied should be technologically neutral.”

Typical standard rates of VAT in the EU’s 28 states are between 18 and 25 percent but most also charge a reduced rate of VAT on paper books, typically of between zero and 10 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.