Judge recommends $228 mln damages in Puda Coal fraud lawsuit

A Manhattan federal magistrate judge has recommended that China's Puda Coal and its former chairman pay $228 million to U.S. shareholders who say the company portrayed itself as a profitable coal supplier when in fact it was an empty shell.

In a court filing on Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Henry Pitman accepted plaintiffs' estimate that Puda's investors suffered about $236.7 million in damages, but reduced the amount by $8.7 million to account for settlements awarded earlier to other defendants.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2j1NhOT