7 months ago
Judge recommends $228 mln damages in Puda Coal fraud lawsuit
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump's America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump's America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
#First Republic News
January 10, 2017 / 1:35 AM / 7 months ago

Judge recommends $228 mln damages in Puda Coal fraud lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A Manhattan federal magistrate judge has recommended that China's Puda Coal and its former chairman pay $228 million to U.S. shareholders who say the company portrayed itself as a profitable coal supplier when in fact it was an empty shell.

In a court filing on Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Henry Pitman accepted plaintiffs' estimate that Puda's investors suffered about $236.7 million in damages, but reduced the amount by $8.7 million to account for settlements awarded earlier to other defendants.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2j1NhOT

